Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of InterDigital worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 14,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 1,209.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 9,602 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $2,066,446.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,070,861.55. The trade was a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total transaction of $142,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,818,277.61. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,830. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Down 1.6 %

InterDigital Increases Dividend

IDCC opened at $206.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $231.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

