Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,286 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 269.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 395,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after buying an additional 288,662 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth about $398,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 110,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCRX shares. Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

