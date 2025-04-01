Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,175 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MARA were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MARA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in MARA by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MARA by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on MARA in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MARA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at $73,851,535.85. The trade was a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

