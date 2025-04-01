Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.38 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,585 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX during the fourth quarter worth about $57,766,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in FOX by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,970,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,073 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,606,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of FOX by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,437,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,780,000 after purchasing an additional 977,907 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,549,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after purchasing an additional 702,561 shares during the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of FOX stock opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

FOX Dividend Announcement

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.35. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

