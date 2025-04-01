Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,336 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,938,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,535,000 after buying an additional 452,836 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,700,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,300,000 after purchasing an additional 435,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,107,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,332,000 after purchasing an additional 116,431 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,090,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,258,000 after purchasing an additional 267,461 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,920,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,307,000 after purchasing an additional 203,514 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Stavros bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $55,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 892,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,676,802.60. This represents a 0.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.42. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.90.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $326.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Magnolia Oil & Gas

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.