Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,518 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,702,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,811,299,000 after buying an additional 50,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,308,000 after acquiring an additional 82,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 213.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,169,000 after purchasing an additional 687,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 859,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.78.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Shares of MANH opened at $173.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $163.10 and a one year high of $312.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $194.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.92.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. This trade represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

