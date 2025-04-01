Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.83 Million Stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 602.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,639 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $123,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.67 and a beta of 1.80. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $47.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $118.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veracyte

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,429.10. The trade was a 35.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.