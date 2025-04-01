Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,174,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,129,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,803 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,222,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 789,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,892.31. The trade was a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,918.92. This represents a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

