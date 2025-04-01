Prudential Financial Inc. Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 49,974 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,581,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,575,000 after purchasing an additional 484,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,913,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,019,000 after buying an additional 39,784 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,105,000 after buying an additional 73,982 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,757,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,312,000 after buying an additional 406,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in FormFactor by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,202,000 after buying an additional 409,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORM shares. B. Riley cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.46.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,212,338.38. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

