Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 20,025 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,369,000 after acquiring an additional 58,694 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 969,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,591,000 after purchasing an additional 114,460 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 893,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,773,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AAR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 796,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,101,000 after buying an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AAR by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,976,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIR has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.80.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $354,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares in the company, valued at $24,194,360.80. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,913.60. This trade represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

AAR Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AAR stock opened at $56.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Further Reading

