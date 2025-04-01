Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.21 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 78.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,343 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 838.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 558,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,231,000 after buying an additional 499,269 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 230,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,858,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $93.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day moving average is $93.06. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $96.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

