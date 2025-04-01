Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 66,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,987,000 after buying an additional 127,060 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.74 and a 200-day moving average of $153.26. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.95 and a 52-week high of $190.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $477.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

