Prudential Financial Inc. Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,180,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,202,116,000 after purchasing an additional 143,716 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 25,226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $95.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

