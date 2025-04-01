Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $4.66 Million in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 253,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $54,065.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,889 shares in the company, valued at $969,957.45. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,756.85. This trade represents a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,433 shares of company stock worth $187,319. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.7 %

ACAD stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $20.68.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.