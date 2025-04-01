Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.10% of AeroVironment worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,306.80. This trade represents a 20.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day moving average is $176.10. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $236.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 0.42.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

