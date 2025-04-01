Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,115,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $509,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,294 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 57,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,340,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 54,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Activity

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $1,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,174.02. The trade was a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $149,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,022 shares of company stock worth $2,703,257. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CORT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

