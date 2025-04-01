Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 198,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,287 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APA. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 82,453 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Swan Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in APA in the 4th quarter valued at $6,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Up 0.5 %

APA stock opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.89.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

