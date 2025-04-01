Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 248,513 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 49.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 747,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 248,513 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of Pitney Bowes worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Pitney Bowes during the third quarter worth about $197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 33.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,308.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 320,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 310,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 209,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 49,854 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 10.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deborah Pfeiffer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,598.48. This represents a 22.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 78,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $834,518.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 606,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,040.74. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,974,484 shares of company stock worth $19,815,631 in the last ninety days. 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

