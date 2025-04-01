Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 42,366 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 379.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKY. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Skyline Champion Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SKY opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.05.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.24. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $451,750.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,411 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,020.31. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $408,564.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,495,290.22. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.