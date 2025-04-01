Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 78.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,856 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in A10 Networks by 0.8% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 101,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1.5% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,120 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on A10 Networks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

ATEN stock opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 19.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

