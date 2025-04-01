Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.25% of Pathward Financial worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,206,000 after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,865,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 40,406 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,999,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CASH stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.69. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.15 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CASH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CASH

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.