Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 100,473 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,473 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

