Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,050 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth about $22,256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 75,486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 564,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,114,000 after acquiring an additional 72,759 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. UBS Group decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $93.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $54.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

