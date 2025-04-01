Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 10,083 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,347.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC stock opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. The trade was a 9.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

