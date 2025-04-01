Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.89. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $147.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

