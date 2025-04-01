Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSFree Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Cirrus Logic worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.89. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.30 and a 1 year high of $147.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 16.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

