Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 16,990 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,990 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $141.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.61 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total value of $587,744.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,925,752.88. This represents a 13.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

