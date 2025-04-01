Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 35,196 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 59.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,196 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWM opened at $199.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $191.34 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.57.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.