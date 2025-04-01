Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 367,836 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 90.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 367,836 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 345.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $104.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.01 and its 200 day moving average is $125.70. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $98.00 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.91%. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday. Cfra dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total value of $114,171.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,804.48. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,172 shares of company stock worth $6,353,261 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.