Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,214 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,214 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Boot Barn worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,409,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,686,000 after purchasing an additional 73,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,132,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 493,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,996,000 after acquiring an additional 91,705 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 420,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.14. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised Boot Barn from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

