Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,994 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Arcosa worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 12,050.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1,044.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $77.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 0.81. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

See Also

