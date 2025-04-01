Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 89,518 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,518 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNST. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Renasant by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Renasant by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Renasant by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Renasant by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Renasant alerts:

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant Co. has a 12 month low of $27.98 and a 12 month high of $39.63.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

In other news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at $645,757.92. This represents a 6.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Stephens upped their target price on Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Renasant

Renasant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.