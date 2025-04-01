Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Enphase Energy worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $62.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.12. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.63 and a 12-month high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.85 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,881,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,276,617.60. This represents a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.