Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,312,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Qualys worth $604,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Qualys by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,937,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 6.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $125.93 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.17 and a 1-year high of $174.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a return on equity of 38.52% and a net margin of 28.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total transaction of $941,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,321,173.97. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 524 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.38, for a total transaction of $67,795.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,557.14. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,595 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,922. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

