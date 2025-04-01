Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,400,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,575,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,033,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 4th quarter worth $149,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

