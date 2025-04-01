Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 1,566 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Greif were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 801,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,983,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 535,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Greif by 15.5% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 302,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 40,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Greif Price Performance

NYSE:GEF opened at $54.97 on Tuesday. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $73.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Greif Announces Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Greif had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEF. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Greif from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Greif from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Greif from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity at Greif

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $45,037.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,613.09. The trade was a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Calhoun V. Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

