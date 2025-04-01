RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,722 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $33,090,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 384.8% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 491,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after buying an additional 390,011 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,475,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,532,000 after acquiring an additional 344,146 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $14,110,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,506,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,539,000 after acquiring an additional 118,501 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RadNet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on RDNT. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

In other RadNet news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 2,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $105,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,957.10. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $248,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,042,938.61. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,926,730 over the last ninety days. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -710.18 and a beta of 1.85. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.42 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.