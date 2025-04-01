Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,169,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,009 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,492,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 16,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 157.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after buying an additional 306,640 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 356,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 760.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 183,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 162,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $5.74 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

