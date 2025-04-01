Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.2 %

REG stock opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $6,977,500. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.