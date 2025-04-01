RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of RH worth $551,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of RH by 141.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter valued at $52,190,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in RH by 2,227.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 101,160 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on RH from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $510.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.13.

RH Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $234.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.21. RH has a 52-week low of $212.04 and a 52-week high of $457.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total transaction of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total transaction of $10,660,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

