Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,008,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Rithm Capital worth $530,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Rithm Capital by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 49,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

RITM opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.83.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RITM shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

View Our Latest Report on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.