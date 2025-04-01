Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Position Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Price Performance

ROL stock opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $41.72 and a one year high of $54.22.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

