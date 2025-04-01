Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83,292 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sealed Air from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer purchased 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,000. This trade represents a 3.31 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

