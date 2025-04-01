Sei Investments Co. Acquires 106,735 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 163.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

