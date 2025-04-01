Sei Investments Co. Acquires 35,075 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,075 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.77% of HealthStream worth $7,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 36.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in HealthStream by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $979.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

