Sei Investments Co. Buys 17,584 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of New York Times worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in New York Times by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in New York Times during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Performance

NYSE:NYT opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16.

New York Times Increases Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

