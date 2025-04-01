Sei Investments Co. Buys 731 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 85,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,820,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,928.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1,665.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,023.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,881.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,872.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 1.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

