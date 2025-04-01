Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,762 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.46% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,076,000 after buying an additional 149,622 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,244 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $6,240,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 547,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,062 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $72.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.99 and a twelve month high of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.51.

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $180.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 97.83%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,564.48. The trade was a 19.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USPH. Citizens Jmp raised U.S. Physical Therapy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

