Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2,199.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,008,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $43,147,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth $36,365,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 347,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,206,000 after purchasing an additional 148,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at about $16,056,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meritage Homes

In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $48,692.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,353.99. This trade represents a 10.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $43,607.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,789.63. This trade represents a 1.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,683 shares of company stock worth $122,547. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.50 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.92.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

