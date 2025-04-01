Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,883 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hauser Brothers GmbH grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hauser Brothers GmbH now owns 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,579,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 78,653 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $1,474,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,644,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,660,000 after buying an additional 1,981,050 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warner Bros. Discovery

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.34, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 billion. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

