Sei Investments Co. Has $6.14 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its position in EPAM Systems by 1,167.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after buying an additional 29,099 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,699,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE EPAM opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.75 and a 200-day moving average of $220.51. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $277.04.

Insider Activity at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,078 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $277,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,009,174. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.47.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

